The race for Cameron Munster's signature from 2024 onwards might be still one of the most hotly talked about topics in rugby league circles, but recently re-signed Melbourne Storm duo Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes have made their view clear.

They want Munster to remain in a Melbourne jersey.

The Storm averted a possible crisis in the last fortnight by locking down two of the three off-contract parts to the puzzle before they could officially become free agents on November 1 ahead of their respective deals expiring.

It was seen as a blow for the Dolphins, who were reportedly looking at bringing both of the duo on from 2024.

The re-signings, on upgraded deals, have left Munster without a contract and reportedly facing the prospect of a pay cut to around $750,000 per season to remain at Melbourne, with the Canterbury Bulldogs also reportedly entering the race alongside the Dolphins and the Storm for his signature once his contract ends.

Former Queensland captain and current assistant coach Cameron Smith recently revealed he would be very tempted by the extra money on offer, but that hasn't meant much to Hughes and Grant, with Hughes revealing to reporters he has been getting stuck into Munster.

"I've been getting stuck into him (Munster) actually, but he's given me nothing at the moment," Hughes said.

"Hopefully he can stay, that was one of the key components of me staying was hopefully him staying as well.

"But he's got to do what's best for him with his young family."

Grant, on the other hand, said that while he isn't looking too far ahead, he doesn't want to be playing against Munster.

"He (Munster) has still got this year and next year so we don't want to look too far ahead," Grant said.

"Everyone in the squad's just focused on this season.

"He knows all the boys love him and want him to stay here.

"He's a player you definitely want to play alongside, you don't want to play against him.

"I played against him when I was at the Tigers and it wasn't fun."

Munster, who is 27, still has plenty of years remaining in the NRL, and is viewed as one of the marquee signings off-contract at the end of next year.

With 152 NRL games, 13 State of Origins and six Tests under his belt, he is now an undeniable top player in the competition and forms a formidable part of Melbourne's new big four alongside Grant, Hughes and Ryan Papenhuyzen, who was signed on big money to a new long-term deal late last year by the club.

Coach Craig Bellamy is also yet to make up his mind on whether he will shift to a backroom role next year, or remain behind the clipboard, with a number of key forwards - Kenneath Bromwich, Jesse Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi and Brandon Smith - already signed elsewhere.

Munster is technically not allowed to negotiate or sign with another club until November 1, which gives the Storm another six and a half months to lock him down.