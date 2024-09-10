The NRL have sensationally dumped Adam Gee from Week 1 of the NRL finals series.

Gee officiated last year's grand final and it was thought he'd be in contention for another after serving as the standby referee to Ashley Klein - who has had his fair share of controversy in recent times - during the State of Origin series this year.

Klein will take charge of the opening game of the weekend - a qualifying final between the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters - while Gerard Sutton will handle the other qualifying final.

Todd Smith and Grant Atkins will be the two officials in charge of the elimination finals.

Atkins and Klein will both have a game in the bunker as well, while Wyatt Raymond and Chris Butler are the other two officials to handle video duties.

Here are all the appointments for the qualifying and elimination finals this weekend.

Ashley KleinLiam Kennedy and Chris SuttonGrant AtkinsAdam GeeJon Stone

Gerard SuttonMichael Wise and David MunroChris ButlerPeter GoughDaniel Luttringer

Todd SmithDrew Oultram and Jarrod ColeWyatt RaymondAdam GeeJon Stone

Grant AtkinsMatt Noyen and Phil HendersonAshley KleinPeter GoughLiam Kennedy