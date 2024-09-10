The NRL have sensationally dumped Adam Gee from Week 1 of the NRL finals series.
Gee officiated last year's grand final and it was thought he'd be in contention for another after serving as the standby referee to Ashley Klein - who has had his fair share of controversy in recent times - during the State of Origin series this year.
Klein will take charge of the opening game of the weekend - a qualifying final between the Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters - while Gerard Sutton will handle the other qualifying final.
Todd Smith and Grant Atkins will be the two officials in charge of the elimination finals.
Atkins and Klein will both have a game in the bunker as well, while Wyatt Raymond and Chris Butler are the other two officials to handle video duties.
Here are all the appointments for the qualifying and elimination finals this weekend.
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Liam Kennedy and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Adam Gee
Standby touch judge: Jon Stone
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Michael Wise and David Munro
Bunker official: Chris Butler
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Daniel Luttringer
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Jarrod Cole
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Adam Gee
Standby touch judge: Jon Stone
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Phil Henderson
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Peter Gough
Standby touch judge: Liam Kennedy