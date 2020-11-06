State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Cameron Munster of the Maroons looks to offload the ball during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
2020-11-11T08:50:00ZANZ Stadium
NSW
QLD
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
4 Jack WightonJack Wighton
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 
14 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
15 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
16 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
17 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 
18 Luke KearyLuke Keary
19 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
20 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
21 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 3
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 8
Jake FriendJake Friend 9
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 12
Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 13
 
Ben HuntBen Hunt 14
Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 15
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 16
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 17
 
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 18
Corey AllanCorey Allan 19
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 20
Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 21