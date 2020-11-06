Home NRL 2020: Injuries & Suspensions State of Origin: Game 2 Team Lists State of Origin: Game 2 Team Lists Who are you tipping to win? By Zero Tackle - STAFF WRITERS November 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt Linkedin Email ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Cameron Munster of the Maroons looks to offload the ball during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) 2020-11-11T08:50:00ZANZ Stadium NSW QLD 1 James TedescoJames Tedesco 2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 3 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 4 Jack WightonJack Wighton 5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 6 Cody WalkerCody Walker 7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 8 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti 9 Damien CookDamien Cook 10 Payne HaasPayne Haas 11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 12 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell 13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 14 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 15 Junior PauloJunior Paulo 16 Nathan BrownNathan Brown 17 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 18 Luke KearyLuke Keary 19 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard 20 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 21 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton Fullback Wing Centre Centre Wing Five-eighth Halfback Prop Hooker Prop Second Row Second Row Lock Interchange Interchange Interchange Interchange Reserves Reserves Reserves Reserves Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes 1 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 2 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai 4 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7 Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 8 Jake FriendJake Friend 9 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 10 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11 Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 12 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui 13 Ben HuntBen Hunt 14 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins 15 Jai ArrowJai Arrow 16 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 17 Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 18 Corey AllanCorey Allan 19 Josh KerrJosh Kerr 20 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee 21 Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Privacy Policy Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Latest News State of Origin: Game 2 Team Lists November 6, 2020 Brisbane Broncos finalise coaching staff for 2021 November 6, 2020 Broncos interested in Cowboys playmaker Scott Drinkwater November 6, 2020 Contract talks between Panthers and young gun heat up November 6, 2020 Cowboys playmaker’s move to rival club in doubt after Marshall talks... November 6, 2020 Follow Us134,838FansLike598FollowersFollow11,965FollowersFollow