Despite their varying contractual statuses, Parramatta trio Maika Sivo, Marata Niukore, and Reed Mahoney have all been linked with near future moves away from Bankwest Stadium.

While currently contracted to the Eels until the cessation of the 2023 season, The Daily Telegraph has claimed that Sivo is weighing up whether to quit the code and commence playing rugby union in France.

Although a planned shift akin to former Parra back, Semi Redrara, is still in its infancy, the 29-year-old is likely to seek a release from his current contract should any concrete offers arise from teams in the Top 14 competition.

Sivo is set to earn $400,000 with the Eels next season and holds a player option with the Kellyville-based club.

Despite this ambiguity surrounding the future of the Fijian-flyer, the same cannot be said for Niukore who is said to be almost certain to ink a deal with the Warriors.

Like Sivo, Niukore holds a contract with Parramatta for the 2022 season, however, the 25-year-old is reportedly keen to head home to Auckland once the terms of this agreement have been seen out.

While reports suggest that a contract to ply his trade for his hometown team is set to be extended to the New Zealander, should Niukore renege on this mooted move, the Dragons, Dolphins, and Broncos have all reportedly claimed an interest in signing him.

Mahoney too holds a deal with Brad Arthur's side for the upcoming season, but as he has also been heavily linked with a move to play under Wayne Bennett at The Dolphins in 2023, the noise attached to the rake won't quieten until something is signed.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Bennett and his recruiting team are in no rush to shake hands with the Queenslander, but plans to do so are in the pipelines.

Still, should they drag their feet, Mahoney has also been linked with other sides from his state of origin in the Broncos and Titans.

The Bulldogs were also been raised as a realistic home for the 23-year-old as recently as last week.