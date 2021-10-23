The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have entered the race for Parramatta star Reed Mahoney as the battle for the hooker ramps up.

The Bulldogs look set to battle the Eels for the services of a player they once had under their noses before letting him leave their youth system. An avoidable loss had they paid the $1,500 it would have taken to hold on to Mahoney.

Embed from Getty Images

The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Bulldogs have joined the hotly contested race for the 22-year-old with his management reportingly speaking with other teams including the Brisbane Broncos.

Mahoney is a native Queenslander which may play a part in his choice. His management have reportedly also made contact with new expansion team the Dolphins.

Eels chief executive Jim Sarantinos said that the club was keen to retain Mahoney despite the mounting interest from rivals.

“We see Reed being part of the future of our club and we would love for him to stay along with many of the other players we are in discussions with,” Sarantinos said.

Embed from Getty Images

“We’re hopeful of keeping him here for the long term.”

The Bulldogs have been linked with Storm hooker Brandon Smith as well who is also free to talk to clubs as of November 1.

Embed from Getty Images

Reagen Campbell-Gillard, Marata Niukore and Clint Gutherson are all out of contract as of November 1 as well, meaning the Eels have a lot of work to do to get their ducks in a row.