Canberra Raiders veteran Jordan Rapana's future remains unclear as he considers a potential move overseas to the Super League competition.

A 16-time New Zealand international, Rapana has featured in 212 matches and scored 492 points for the Canberra Raiders since joining them in 2014 following a one-year stint with the Gold Coast Titans and a stint in the 15-man code with the Western Force.

Turning 35 later this month, the winger is one of the longest-standing players at the Raiders but has shown that he still has plenty more to give, showing no signs of slowing down.

Still unsigned for next season, Rapana is weighing up a two-year contract from a Super League club or to remain at the Canberra Raiders on a one-year contract extension, per The Canberra Times.

Set to make his decision in the near future, it is understood that either the Catalan Dragons or Hull FC offered him a two-year contract.

"We're going to give him the time that he needs because his experience would be handy, but he's looking at more than one [year overseas] so he might take that," Raiders CEO Don Furner told the publication.

"If he takes that, great, but if he doesn't he stays with us and it'll be fantastic for us."

A potential departure from the club will coincide with fellow veterans Elliott Whitehead and Nick Cotric leaving for the Super League as the club looks to rebuild with the next generation of stars, such as recruits Ethan Sanders and Savelio Tamale.

Rapana is one of four players at the club who are off-contract at the end of the season, alongside Peter Hola, Zac Woolford, and James Schiller. Schiller will link up with the Newcastle Knights for next season but this has yet to be announced by the club.