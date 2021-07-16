Wests centre Joey Leilua's future at Concord looks to be fading, with the hard-nosed outside-back left out of the Tigers' 30-man squad that has ventured to Queensland.

The Tigers - along with the rest of the Sydney sides, Knights, Storm, Warriors and Raiders - packed their bags for a trip north of the Tweed to keep the 2021 season alive.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph, Leilua was not part of the Tigers' squad to enter the Brisbane hub.

Embed from Getty Images

The decision has now placed unclear skies over Leilua's future, with the Tigers already understood to not be taking the option in their favour to re-sign the Samoan international.

Leilua has not featured for the Tigers in their past five matches, finding himself on the outer of selection under coach Michael Maguire.

After previous stints with the Roosters, Knights and Raiders, options elsewhere for Leilua could also be slim.

The 29-year-old has previously been linked to the Super League, with Leilua's services reported to be on offer to clubs abroad.