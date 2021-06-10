Following Tuesday afternoon’s report that current NRL names Matt Moylan, Bryce Cartwright and Braidon Burns are all reportedly being spruiked to sides in the Northern Hemisphere, a further five names can be added to the Super League shopping list.

According to reports from The Hull Daily Mail, the quintet in question that could soon find themselves plying their above the equator are Cronulla’s Josh Dugan, out of form Tiger Joseph Leilua, as well as Mitch Rein, Ryley Jacks and Kaide Ellis.

Of this collective, Dugan is without doubt the highest profile, however, with the Shire side unwilling to offer the former Blue and Kangaroo an extension, his days in the NRL appear numbered.

Despite this, reports from the UK suggest that the tattooed back has expressed a genuine interest in a potential move.

Although there has been word that Leilua may yet join his fifth NRL club next season, if his reported shift to the Dogs falls through, then there is at least one anonymous Super League team that has expressed interest in securing the 29-year-old’s services.

In spite of the fact that Wests appear desperate to offload the hulking centre, the Samoan international still has a year left on his deal with the Concord club.

The 31-year-old Rein is understood not to be in Justin Holbrook‘s long-term plans at the Titans, so a shift north appears likely for the veteran rake.

Jacks, 29, has also found it hard to breakthrough for playing minutes with Craig Bellamy‘s Melbourne Storm, and as he is out of contract, his options within Australia could well be limited.

Even though Ellis has provided quality service for the Dragons this season, the prop forward’s name has also been raised for a departure from Kogarah at the end of 2021.