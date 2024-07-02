The 2024 U18s ASSRL National Championships will begin in a couple of weeks as the best young talents in rugby league face off against each other in the national tournament.

Ahead of the competition, Zero Tackle examines every squad and the NRL affiliations of every player competing in the ASSRL National Championships tournament.

Australian Capital Territory

Squad: Braydan Darmody (St Edmunds College), Kruger Roache (Erindale College), Harry Hudson (Erindale College), Luke Tuialii (Erindale College), Cooper Johnston (Erindale College), Jamie Cowling (St Mary Mackillop College), Jonah Anderson (Erindale College), Jacob Ma'u-Pohiva (Erindale College), Mitchell Brophy (Erindale College), Zildjian Tafili (Erindale College), Brock Apolevski (Erindale College), Lochie Ellard (Erindale College), Andrew Muir (Erindale College), Yuri Hromow (Erindale College), Billy Hollands (Erindale College), Isaiah Nauer (Erindale College), Samuel Green (Erindale College), Lucas McPherson (Erindale College), Troy Codey (Erindale College), Patrick Dawson (Gungahlin College)

NRL Affiliations

Canberra Raiders - Braydon Darmody, Kruger Roache, Cooper Johnston, Jacob Ma'u-Pohiva, Mitchell Brophy, Zildjian Tafili, Brock Apolevski, Lochie Ellard, Andrew Muir, Isaiah Nauer, Samuel Green, Troy Codey, Patrick Dawson

Combined Affiliated States (CAS)

Squad: To be confirmed.

NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC)

Squad: Jack Attard (St Dominic's College), Lucas Borg (Corpus Christi Catholic High), Andes (AJ) Johanssen (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Will Rosenbaum (Newman Senior College), Lachlan Dooner (St Gregory's College), Cooper Black (St Gregory's College), Jhett Sydir (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Alex Challenor (St Aloysius College), Lachlan Coinakis (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Cody Hopwood (All Saints College), Josiah Vaha'akolo-Fifita (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Jacob Halangahu (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Tyson Sangalang (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Jared Haywood (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Jack Hilliar (All Saints College), Lucas Rossi (St Gregory's College), Fletcher O'Doherty (St Mary's College), Roman Tuaimau (Patrician Brothers, Blacktown), Jeziah Papa (Patrician Brothers, Fairfield), Jope Rauqe (Holy Cross College)

Jacob Halangahu - St George Sg Ball Player of the year pic.twitter.com/Zf1VLz2Bma — anonymous98 (@DragonsMedia98) May 9, 2024

NRL Affiliations

Canterbury Bulldogs - Jope Rauqe

Cronulla Sharks - Alex Challenor

Newcastle Knights - Will Rosenbaum, Cody Hopwood, Jack Hilliar, Fletcher O'Doherty,

Parramatta Eels - Andes (AJ) Johanssen, Lachlan Coinakis, Tyson Sangalang

Penrith Panthers - Jack Attard, Jhett Sydir, Josiah Vaha'akolo-Fifita, Roman Tuaimau

St George Illawarra Dragons - Lucas Borg, Jacob Halangahu,

Sydney Roosters - Lachlan Dooner, Jeziah Papa

Wests Tigers - Jared Haywood, Lucas Rossi

NSW Combined High Schools (NSWCHS)

Squad: Michael Nassar (Hills Sports), Lorima Rokosuka (Westfields Sports), Nikora Williams (Endeavour Sports), Toby Winter (Hunter Sports), Zailen Campbell-Cook (Melville High), Lorenzo Talataina (Hills Sports), Kade Reed (Illawarra Sports), Simione Laiafi (Bass High), Aaron Keppie (Bass High), Campbell Munn (Narrabeen Sports), Pheonix Godinet (Bass High), Darcy Smith (Kincumber High), Thomas Dellow (Endeavour Sports), Matty McEwen (Callaghan College), Lincoln Fletcher (Hills Sports), Peter Taai (Westfields Sports), Patrick Carey (Bellingen High), Beau Hill (Hunter Sports), Ryda Talagi (Westfields Sports), Jordan Hamlin (Farrer MAHS)

Balmain #HMatts try of the year - Rd3 vs North Sydney. Alex Conti chips for Michael Nassar who gathers and puts his halfback under the posts. pic.twitter.com/m3eB5zPyKZ — NBWT (@NBWT__) April 3, 2023

NRL Affiliations

Canterbury Bulldogs - Zailen Campbell-Cook, Patrick Carey

Cronulla Sharks - Nikora Williams, Thomas Dellow

Manly Sea Eagles - Simione Laiafi, Campbell Munn

Newcastle Knights - Toby Winter, Matty McEwen, Beau Hill

Parramatta Eels - Lorima Rokosuka, Lorenzo Talataina, Lincoln Fletcher, Ryda Talagi

St George Illawarra Dragons - Kade Reed

Sydney Roosters - Darcy Smith

Wests Tigers - Michael Nassar, Aaron Keppie, Pheonix Godinet, Peter Taai, Jordan Hamlin

NSWCIS

Squad: Jaxson Allen (Cranbrook School), Callum Grantham (Newington College), Matthew Humphries (Newington College), Heamasi Makasini (Newington College), Toby Rodwell (Newington College), Rex Bassingthwaighte (Shore School), Tylan Berryman (St. Augustines College), Cyrus Bloomfield (Oakhill College), Jai Callaghan (Shore School), Will Cannavo (Scots College), Kahu Capper (Waverley College), Connor Cassidy (Bishop Tyrrell Anglican College), Hamish Chaffer (The Illawarra Grammar School), Alex Conti (St. Patricks College), Zeke Edmed (Trinity Grammar), Dayne Fallon (GOAL College), Darcy Feltham (Oakhill College), Josiah Fesolai (Central Coast Sports College), James Finegan (Waverley College), PJ French (Wollondilly Anglican College), Sam Ive (Scots College), Onitoni Large (Scots College), Heinz Lomoto (Scots College), Tanner Mahon (Central Coast Sports College), Tom McKenna (Waverley College), Christian Pasikala (Central Coast Sports College), Troy Patea (Waverley College), Samuel Polley (Oakhill College) Lachlan Simpson (Central Coast Sports College), Braith Sloane (Newington College), TJ Talaileva (Barker College), Amari-Jay Tangi (GOAL College), Cynseah Tautalafua (SEDA College NSW), Lancelot Jnr Tovio (Cranbrook School), Devonte Vaotu'ua (Central Coast Sports College), Alexander Ward (Barker College), Baxter Warner (Newington College), Mitchell Woods (St. Patricks College)

NRL Affiliations

Canterbury Bulldogs - Alex Conti, Braith Sloane, Mitchell Woods

Cronulla Sharks - Callum Grantham, Lancelot Jnr Tovio

Manly Sea Eagles - Lachlan Simpson

Melbourne Storm - Devonte Vaotu'ua

Newcastle Knights - Will Cannavo, TJ Talaileva

New Zealand Warriors - Kahu Capper

Parramatta Eels - Cyrus Bloomfield, Samuel Polley

Penrith Panthers - Heinz Lomoto, Troy Patea

South Sydney Rabbitohs - Matthew Humphries, Tylan Berryman, Tanner Mahon, Dayne Fallon, Darcy Feltham, Christian Pasikala, Amari-Jay Tangi, Cynseah Tautalafua

Sydney Roosters - Jaxson Allen, Rex Bassingthwaighte, Jai Callaghan, Josiah Fesolai, James Finegan, Tom McKenna, Baxter Warner, Toby Rodwell

Wests Tigers - Heamasi Makasini, Zeke Edmed, PJ French, Onitoni Large

Queensland

Squad: Mason Barber (Keebra Park SHS), Sunny Kama (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Sam Stephenson (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Phillip Coates (Marymount College), Junior Saifiti (Ipswich SHS), Zac Herdegen (Wavell SHS), Zane Harrison (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS), Cooper Clarke (Caloundra SHS), Jai Bowden (Mountain Creek SHS), Elijah Keung (Mabel Park SHS), Zac Garton (Caloundra SHS), Jared Horne (Wavell SHS), Cooper Bai (Marymount College), Hayden Watson (Marsden SHS), Xzavier Timeteo (Ipswich SHS), Zac Kumbamong (Keebra Park SHS), Charlie Dickson (Wavell SHS), Maddox Goodwin (Wavell SHS), Elijah McKay (The Cathedral College), Seth Gundry (Miami SHS)

A round of applause for our Ron Lanesbury Medal recipient for 2022, Zane Harrison 🏅#BFM2022 pic.twitter.com/xFYWFDn8ry — NSW Rugby League (@NSWRL) September 12, 2022

NRL Affiliations

Brisbane Broncos - Sunny Kama, Phillip Coates, Hayden Watson,

Gold Coast Titans - Mason Barber, Sam Stephenson, Junior Saifiti, Zane Harrison, Cooper Bai, Zac Kumbamong

Melbourne Storm - Cooper Clarke, Jai Bowden, Elijah Keung,

The Dolphins - Zac Herdegen, Zac Garton