Matt Parish has confirmed a 20-man squad to play for Samoa in next week's Pacific Test against the Cook Islands, overlooking all Origin-eligible players included in Game 1 squads.

All of Brian To'o, Jarome Luai, Junior Paulo, Stephen Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Josh Papalii and Felise Kaufusi were eligible for Samoa from the Game 1 Origin squads, while Queensland reserves Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Murray Taulagi - who are now fighting for the wing spot vacated by the injured Xavier Coates - were also eligible.

Parish has decided to pick a squad of 20 away from that group of players though after Tonga yesterday included Daniel Tupou and Kotoni Staggs, as well as Origin hopeful Haumole Olakau'atu in a 25-man squad to play New Zealand in Auckland on the same day.

It's understood Tupou and Staggs will represent New South Wales.

The number of players who could find their way back into the Samoan squad for the end of year Rugby League World Cup will see a real battle for spots breakout during the clash against the Cook Islands, to be played on June 25 in Campbelltown.

The squad features four players each from the Warriors and Panthers, as well as three from the Sea Eagles and Dragons.

While they haven't announced it in numerical order, it's likely that David Nofoaluma or Charlie Staines will play fullback, with a battle to breakout for the remaining spots in the backline featuring Izack Tago, Jaxson Paulo, Mathew Feagai and Taylan May, as well as either Nofoaluma or Staines, meaning one of the six will miss out on the 17.

Anthony Milford, Chanel Harris-Tavita and young gun Ronald Volkman will battle over the spots in the halves, while a strong crop of forwards has been named.

Led by Martin Taupau, Luciano Leilua, Jaydn Su'A, the in-form Francis Molo and Manly gun Josh Schuster, the pack will also feature a combination of Bunty Afoa, Jazz Tevaga, Keenan Palasia, Spencer Leniu and Toafofoa Sipley with one player likely to miss out on the final 17.

Samoa squad to play Cook Islands

Anthony Milford (Newcastle Knights)

Bunty Afoa (New Zealand Warriors)

Chanel Harris-Tavita (New Zealand Warriors)

Charlie Staines (Penrith Panthers)

David Nofoaluma (Wests Tigers)

Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Jaxson Paulo (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Jaydn Su’a (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jazz Tevaga (New Zealand Warriors)

Josh Aloiai (Manly Sea Eagles)

Josh Schuster (Manly Sea Eagles)

Keenan Palasia (Brisbane Broncos)

Luciano Leilua (North Queensland Cowboys)

Martin Taupau (Manly Sea Eagles)

Mathew Feagai (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Ronald Volkman (New Zealand Warriors)

Spencer Leniu (Penrith Panthers)

Taylan May (Penrith Panthers)

Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles)