An overseas team is reportedly leading the chase to secure the services of South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Taane Milne as he remains without a contract for next season.

Missing out on the NRL Finals series once again, the Rabbitohs will enter a new era under Wayne Bennett next season as they look to play in the post-season and have brought in several new players, such as Josh Schuster and Lewis Dodd.

Despite not being one of the eight players farewelled by the club, Taane Milne's future at the Rabbitohs remains clouded as he has yet to secure an NRL contract for next year.

With Milne's future up in the air, the Huddersfield Giants have now emerged as the favourites to secure his signature, per Rugby League Live.

Previously offered to several teams in the Super League, Milne caught the attention of Huddersfield after impressive performances in the 2024 Pacific Championships for Fiji, where he was shortlisted for the 2024 Golden Boot award.

It would also make him the third former Rabbitohs player to link up with the squad following Thomas Burgess and Jacob Gagai. They have also signed former Canberra Raiders hooker Zac Woolford for next season.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move to the Super League with reports emerging at the start of the 2022 NRL season that he was being shopped around to different clubs in the competition.

Able to play on the wing, in the centres and in the forward pack, the Fijian international appeared in 21 matches for the Rabbitohs this season, adding to his total of 91 career first-grade games, which included stints with the New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

This season, he scored four tries, made 38 tackle busts and four line-breaks, provided five try assists and averaged 152 running metres per game.