South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Taane Milne has reportedly been offered to several teams for the 2025 season after a disappointing season with the club this season.

Missing out on the NRL Finals series once again, the Rabbitohs will enter a new era under Wayne Bennett next season as they look to play in the post-season and have brought in several new players, such as Josh Schuster and Lewis Dodd.

Despite not being one of the eight players farewelled by the club, Taane Milne's future at the Rabbitohs remains clouded as he has yet to secure an NRL contract for next year.

With his future at the Rabbitohs remaining uncertain, Milne has been offered to clubs in the Super League competition, with teams being alerted to his availability for the 2025 season, per Rugby League Live.

Several teams in the competition, including Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, and Warrington Wolves, still have international quota spots available for 2025 - St Helens RLFC will also have a spot free if ex-NRL centre Konrad Hurrell departs the team.

This isn't the first time he has been linked with a move to the Super League with reports emerging at the start of the 2022 NRL season that he was being shopped around to different clubs in the competition.

Able to play on the wing, in the centres and in the forward pack, the Fijian international appeared in 21 matches for the club this season, adding to his total of 88 career first-grade games for the Rabbitohs, New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra Dragons.

His performance this season saw him score four tries, make 38 tackle busts and four line-breaks, provide five try assists and average 152 running metres per game.

