Four NRL players are understood to be on offer to Super League clubs ahead of next season.

Rabbitohs duo Taane Milne and Dean Hawkins, Bulldog Jackson Topine, and Shark Kayal Iro are all understood to have been shopped to the English league as manager Tyran Smith sources interest for his quartet of clients.

According to Rugby League Live, all four players could be of interest as they weigh up their future, with Milne seen as the name most likely to demand interest.

The 27-year-old has long competed for a starting centres role in the NRL, having plied his trade with the Dragons, Warriors and currently Souths.

Across 41 appearances, Milne has recorded 14 tries, five of which have come from 10 appearances for the Bunnies this year.

The Fiji international could venture abroad to secure a more relied-upon role in rugby league, with Milne having to compete with star outside backs in Caleb Graham, Alex Johnston, Jaxson Paulo and Josh Mansour.

His teammate in Hawkins is also listed as a potential buy for Super League sides, offering a role as a scoring halfback to any keen suitor.

Hawkins made his NRL debut last season against Brisbane and played just two more games for South Sydney in 2021. He is yet to feature in Jason Demetriou's side this year.

Topine has also been limited in his experience at the top level, having played just eight games for Canterbury since his debut against Souths last year.

The Auckland-born second-rower has plenty of upside at just 20 years of age, and has been named as a replacement option in two matches this season.

Iro, the son of former Super League journeyman Kevin Iro, is yet to feature at senior level for Cronulla, having joined them following prior stints with New Zealand's and Newcastle's development squads.

The 22-year-old has represented the Cook Islands on the international stage, having amassed two caps in 2019.