Two new reports have emerged surrounding Rabbitoh Adam Reynolds’ future.

The star halfback looks all but certain to depart South Sydney as the club refuses to budge on a one-year offer as the 30-year old seeks a longer deal.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, the Cronulla Sharks are now in the box seat to secure his services following Chad Townsend’s reported move to the Cowboys.

Having previously been linked to Reynolds, the Sharks are now reportedly making contingency plans surrounding Townsend’s exit and Reynolds is firmly in their sights.

The preferred option is believed to be a three-year deal for Reynolds and the club has the money to splash with a number of big-name stars coming off-contract.

Sharks back rower Siosifa Talakai last week penned a two-year extension, while ex-Storm star Will Chambers yesterday signed with Cronulla for the rest of the season.

Talakai became the first of 14 off-contract players to have his future sorted amid John Morris’ abrupt sacking, with new coach Craig Fitzgibbon now charged with helping rebuild the list.

Furthermore, SEN’s Andrew Voss has declared that the Parramatta Eels have entered the race for Reynolds in a shock bid.

Voss said on SEN 1170 Breakfast that he believes Mitchell Moses could make way.

“Here’s what a little birdie has told me. Adam Reynolds, the club that he will be heading to, is Parramatta,” Voss said.

“The mail is Mitchell Moses could be out of there. Maybe there’s some shuffling around in the background around the future of Mitchell Moses.

“Not that Parramatta aren’t happy with Mitchell Moses, but he might be headed out of Parramatta and Adam Reynolds may end up an Eel.”

Reynolds has also been linked to the North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos.