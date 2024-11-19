Another surprising option has become the latest contender linked with replacing Michael Maguire as the head coach of the NSW Blues for the 2025 State of Origin series.

Since Michael Maguire confirmed his departure from the NSW Blues to link up with the Brisbane Broncos, several names have emerged as his potential replacement.

There has been no shortage of potential replacements, with rumours linking some individuals to the job. Others have already ruled themselves out of potentially taking over the coaching reigns.

As NSWRL gets closer to naming Maguire's successor and will meet on Thursday to formally discuss replacements, four-time Grand Final coach Brian Smith has become the latest player linked with the role and has shown interest if he is approached, per News Corp.

The publication understands that Smith is one of seven individuals being considered as the new NSW Blues coaches. The others are Laurie Daley, Geoff Toovey, Danny Buderus, Paul McGregor, Michael Ennis, Matt King, and Trent Barrett.

This comes after former Canterbury Bulldogs coach Dean Pay also showed interest in the role. Dean Young, Brett White, Ben Hornby and Justin Holbrook are other names that have been linked with the Blues role over the past few months.

However, Andrew Johns, Andrew Ryan, Brad Fittler, John Cartwright and Phil Gould have all ruled themselves out of the potential job as well as current NRL coaches Craig Bellamy, Ricky Stuart and Ivan Cleary.

Aged 70, Smith coached over 600 first-grade matches in Australia for the Illawarra Steelers, St George Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights and Sydney Roosters between 1984 and 2012.

Also coaching overseas for Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity, he was recently linked with the vacant Parramatta Eels head coaching position before it was taken by Jason Ryles.

The third-most experienced NRL coach in history, Smith is regarded as one of the best coaches and helped lead three different clubs to four Grand Finals in 1992, 1993, 2001 and 2010.

“I'm told Brian is keen. He has wonderful coaching credentials,” one source close to discussions told News Corp.

Despite emerging as a surprising contender, Matt King is the overwhelming favourite at the moment after spending time under Michael Maguire as an assistant coach and earned the backing of Trent Robinson - the coach he works under at the NRL level.

“He's been coaching with us for nine years," Robinson said via The Daily Telegraph.

“He's been involved in successful teams with NSW and Lebanon. People forget he was an assistant to Michael Cheika for Lebanon at the 2021 world cup, he's had plenty of experience and he's played in that Origin arena.

“So he's ready to go. ”People often see Kingy as the frizzy hair centre, but there's a great coach under there.

“This is the thing, he's got a great knowledge of the game, so that's really key. But his temperament at all times is really solid.

“His ability to regulate himself, no matter the situation, good or bad, has been his strength. Which is going to be needed in that arena.”