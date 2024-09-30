There may only be one NRL game this weekend but the NRL world continues to move at a drastic pace.

Kevin Walters leaving the Broncos looks to have had a flow on effect as NSW Origin coach Michael Maguire has stepped down, seemingly Broncos bound.

With Maguire stepping down, the Blues suddenly need to kickstart yet another search for their next coach.

Maguire, having delivered an Origin victory despite overseeing a loss in the series opener, is a huge loss, but the Blues can't dwell on the past.

Below are five potential candidates for the now vacant NSW Origin coaching job: