There may only be one NRL game this weekend but the NRL world continues to move at a drastic pace.
Kevin Walters leaving the Broncos looks to have had a flow on effect as NSW Origin coach Michael Maguire has stepped down, seemingly Broncos bound.
With Maguire stepping down, the Blues suddenly need to kickstart yet another search for their next coach.
Maguire, having delivered an Origin victory despite overseeing a loss in the series opener, is a huge loss, but the Blues can't dwell on the past.
Below are five potential candidates for the now vacant NSW Origin coaching job:
1. Geoff Toovey
The former Manly coach hasn't overseen a professional side since 2017, and an NRL team since 2015.
That said, the Origin role seems almost tailor-made for the 16 time Blue.
The Origin coaching role is largely about motivation, after picking the right team. Although I'm not saying Toovey isn't a good tactical coach, he is absolutely a motivation for Blues players.
Toovey literally bled for the Blues in the past. I grew up watching him play for Manly, NSW and the Kangaroos. I can't remember not seeing him bleeding, bruised up and leading his side to glory.
I still maintain he was very harshly dealt with while overseeing his former club side.
I also maintain he'll never coach another NRL side, despite being linked to numerous jobs.
Toovey could be named as NSW coach tomorrow and I would be certain he'll do everything within his power to ensure he oversees a NSW dynasty.
I called for Toovey to be named following the departure of Brad Fittler and I'm absolutely calling for him to be named again now.