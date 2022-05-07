All of Tevita Pangai Junior, Jeremy Marshall-King, Joe Stimson and Ryan Matterson have escaped suspension for incidents during Friday night's Round 9 NRL matches.

The Bulldogs trio were all placed on report during the dismal loss to the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital.

The Raiders were able to snap a five-match losing streak, but for Canterbury, insult threatened to be added to injury up until the charge sheet was released.

Pangai Junior's was the most well-publicised incident. During the opening ten minutes of the clash, the Bulldogs second rower was brought to the ground in a tackle by Raider Adam Elliott.

In getting back to his feet, the barnstorming second rower was seen pushing his forearm into the face of Elliott, giving away a penalty and being placed on report.

WATCH: Pangai Junior placed on report

He has been slapped Grade 1 contrary conduct charge by the NRL, which has brought with it $1000 fine, or $1500 if he elects to fight at the judiciary and loses.

Teammates Jeremy Marshall-King and Joe Stimson were also fined $1000, hit with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges for tackles against Tom Starling and Ryan Sutton respectively during the match.

Parramatta Eels forward Ryan Matterson on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge at the end of the first half for a tackle against Dylan Edwards.

The incident was neither penalised or put on report by referee Gerard Sutton during the game, with the NRL's charge sheet suggesting it happened in the 38th minute of the game.

Parramatta would go on to win the contest, snapping a 21-match winning streak at home for Penrith.