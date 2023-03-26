Joel Caine, a member of the Wests Tigers' inaugural squad in 2000 has expressed his concern about the positioning of Tigers halfback Luke Brooks.

With Friday's loss to the Melbourne Storm, the Tigers have slumped to 0-4 to start the season.

In what was meant to be a revamped team due to many coaching and playing changes, the club has struggled to perform.

This disappointing start has put on added pressure on the team, especially Brooks, the Tigers' much-maligned playmaker.

Failing to make the finals in his 10 years with the Tigers, Brooks has been on the backend of criticism, with many blaming him as the reason why the Tigers aren't winning.

Though a former Dally M Halfback of the Year, he has failed to live up to his potential.

Caine is of the belief that Brooks is not the problem but rather the position he is playing.

"I have never been of the opinion that Luke Brooks is a halfback, I believe Luke Brooks is a very good five-eighth," Caine said on NRL Crunch Time.

"We've gone into the season without a halfback, this is a billion-dollar game and we're without a halfback."

It won't be surprising if Tim Sheens decides to shift Luke Brooks to the No.6 jersey, with the coach constantly moving players around.

This was seen last week when Adam Doueihi was moved to the fullback position, whilst Brandon Wakeham took on the No.6 role.

With the unit still yet to gel, it may be some time until Wests figure out which players are best suited to each position.

The Tigers will face the Brisbane Broncos this week as they hope to get out of their winless slump and move off the bottom of the ladder.