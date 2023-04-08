Former Manly Sea Eagles champion fullback Brett Stewart has reportedly been charged with the alleged offence of cocaine possession.

Multiple reports have confirmed that New South Wales police will allege Stewart was found to be in possession of the substance on March 7 at around 7pm near Manly Wharf.

The alleged amount Stewart was in possession of has not been revealed by police, but the charge only allows for a maximum three grams. It's reported police observations of Stewart led officers to search him when they allegedly found the substance.

“Just before 7pm (on March 10), officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command were conducting patrols of the Manly area, when they spoke to a 38-year-old man,” a NSW Police spokesman said.

“During a search of the man, they allegedly located cocaine.

"He was charged with possessing a prohibited drug."

It's understood Stewart, who has worked with the Sea Eagles in a part-time coaching role since 2019, will front court on April 19.

Tony Mestrov, CEO of the Sea Eagles, had no comment other than to state it was a police matter when contacted by News Corp.

Stewart, who played 223 games for the Sea Eagles, is one of the best players the club has ever produced. Playing eight State of Origin games, Stewart was part of two premiership victories for the club during his career before retiring at the end of 2017.