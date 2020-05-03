Jordan Rapana has landed back at the Raiders, according to NRL.com.

Rapana will join the Canberr for the 2020 season after he was forced to depart Japanese Rugby Union side the Panasonic Wild Knights due to COVID-19.

NRL.com are reported the deal is only for the shortened 2020 season, with Rapana meeting his new teammates on Monday when they all gather at Raiders HQ to cover biosecurity measures.

The 30 year-old scored 68 tries for the Raiders across six seasons and represented New Zealand 11 times at Test level, before departing after last year’s grand final loss to the Roosters.

Rapana has openly discussed his willingness to return to the NRL and chose to return to the nations capital over some offers from Sydney based clubs.