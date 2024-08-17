Former Canberra Raiders forward Loghan Lewis will remain overseas for a further season after making an impression since his arrival in June.

While the 21-year-old failed to register a first-grade appearance for the Canberra Raiders, he had been a standout in the club's NSW Cup team and has now been a standout in the Super League.

Having signed with Salford Red Devils on a two-year contract with a club option for 2025, Rugby League Live understands that the option has been activated, meaning he will remain there next season.

The extension comes after he became a big-hit for the overseas club and was named the team's Player of the Month in July after several impressive performances.

Lewis' retention means the club's quota spots are allocated for next season. Cade Cust, Tim Lafai, Nene Macdonald, Jayden Nikorima, Sam Stone and Shane Wright are taking the other overseas spots.

"I am incredibly excited to join Salford Red Devils. As a young forward, I am hungry to give this team and the passionate fans my everything each week," Lewis said after signing with his new team.

“I am grateful for this opportunity that the Red Devils are giving me and committed to making a positive impact both on, and off the field.

“I can't wait to get started and meet my new teammates, and coaches, and continue the success of this season.”

