Cronulla have confirmed the acquisition of former Raiders second-rower Kai O’Donnell for the remainder of the season.

O'Donnell was released of his duties with Canberra last month alongside Adam Cook, now finding a new home in the form of the Sharks.

The 22-year-old made his NRL debut with the Raiders last season, playing four matches in his maiden campaign.

Unable to break into Ricky Stuart's side this season due to limited opportunities, O'Donnell will now look to add to his games tally with the Sharks' senior side following his move to the Shire.

The Brisbane-born forward will now need to impress Sharks selectors, with his deal expiring at the end of the current season.

O'Donnell has already joined his new teammates in their Queensland hub and will be available for selection for the club's Round 22 clash against the Knights.