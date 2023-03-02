Former Melbourne and Canberra centre Curtis Scott is launching legal action against the NSW Police over his wrongful arrest dating back to Australia Day in 2020.

The 25-year-old was cleared of seven charges last year after Scott was discovered by NSW Police intoxicated and passed out under a tree in Centennial Park, resulting in the centre being handcuffed, pepper sprayed and tasered.

The charges included assaulting two police officers on the scene, however body camera footage cleared Scott of any wrongdoing.

Now, the premiership-winner has his eyes on a six figure payout as he launches legal action against NSW Police over the incident.

The civil action has already commenced and will be reconvened in court on Monday, with Scott's lawyer Sam Macedone claiming his client is chasing $400,000 over the incident.

The outside back is no longer in the NRL, and is currently plying his trade alongside Blake Ferguson with the Thirlmere-Tahmoor Roosters in Group 6. The 25-year-old, who won a grand final with Melbourne in 2017, hasn't played an NRL game since the Raiders sacked him in 2021.

Scott threatened the Raiders with legal action over his firing for unfair dismissal after assault charges saw Canberra wield the axe, with separate charges denying him a return with Parramatta last season.

Found guilty of assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend last November, Scott dodged jail time over the charge, and was instead slapped with a one-year community corrections order.

Magistrate Jennifer Giles deemed his 2020 arrest as 'unlawful' last year when the seven charges disappeared, with NSW dropping five of them after the body camera footage emerged.