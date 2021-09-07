Fresh off the most recent bidding war for a young gun with a famous last name, the next name in lights is about to be the topic of hot discussion in rugby league circles.

Mavrik Geyer, son of Mark Geyer, re-committed to the Penrith Panthers on the weekend, but the brother of James Roberts recently lit up a Queensland schoolboys carnival.

While James Roberts has struggled for form and a regular spot in the Tigers' starting 17 this year as the club fell from one lowlight to the next under Michael Maguire, Michael Roberts is set to become hot property.

Currently with the Gold Coast Titans, The Mole for Wide World of Sports reports he scored a length of the field try in the final minutes of the tournament grand final for Palm Beach.

The vision of the try shows him break the line out of his own end, put some footwork on and then fend off the fullback before racing away to score, making the scoreline 22-18 with just four minutes to go.

It's understood the youngster is as fast as his brother James, and can play as either a fullback or five-eighth with superb vision.

He is off-contract at the Titans at the end of next year, and as a result is free to negotiate with other clubs for 2023 and beyond. He is likely to still be on a development deal, but could be chased hard by any number of clubs. It's understood many have already made inquiries.

The 17-year-old would be eligible to make his NRL debut next year in terms of age, although is unlikely to do so until he signs his next contract.