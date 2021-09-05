The Penrith Panthers have confirmed Mavrik Geyer has signed a two-year development deal with the club.

Geyer, the son of Penrith legend Mark Geyer, was reportedly the centre of a bidding war previously between the Panthers and Melbourne Storm, with Craig Bellamy keen on getting the youngster to the Victorian capital.

The young gun, who has made 12 Jersey Flegg appearances this season as either a prop or back rower, has already scored four tries in the junior side, while running for 124 metres per game.

He is just the latest youngster to emerge from the Penrith junior academy, which was set up by Phil Gould during his time at the club and is currently the former home of much of Penrith's first grade side, who have finished second in the NRL competition and will play finals football next weekend. That follows the disappointment of a grand final loss last season.

The deal, which will see Geyer in a development position at the club for the next two years won't enable him to play first grade before Round 10 in either season, unless he gets an early upgrade.

OFFICIAL. Local junior Mavrik Geyer has committed to Panthers in the form of a two-year NRL development deal from 2022. ✍🏽👏🏽#pantherpride pic.twitter.com/YR4v9M5jTp — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) September 4, 2021

He will however feature prominently when New South Wales cup returns next season, with hopes reserve grade and junior rugby league might be able to get a full season in for the first time since 2019.