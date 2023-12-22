Former Queensland representative Carl Webb has died at the age of 42 following a four-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Webb, who passed away on Thursday evening, played 187 games in the NRL across stints with Brisbane, North Queensland and Parramatta.

The Mt Isa product began his career with the Broncos, making his debut in 2000 against the Cowboys, a club he would venture to ahead of the 2005 season.

Webb played 115 games for North Queensland across six years with the club before departing for New South Wales, signing with the Eels.

He would announce his retirement in 2011.

During his time with the Broncos and Cowboys, Webb would earn Origin and international representative honours, playing 12 games for the Maroons and one Test for Australia against New Zealand in 2008.

Terribly sad news. Queensland, Broncos and Cowboys great Carl Webb passed away last night after a fall at his home. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2020. Aged 42 and is survived by four children. RIP Charlie. pic.twitter.com/JftFm8X3sR — Pete Badel (@badel_cmail) December 22, 2023

Webb was diagnosed with MND in March 2020 and started the Carl Webb Foundation to raise awareness and funding to fight the disease.

Webb is survived by his four children.