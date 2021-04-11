Gareth Widdop and Will Chambers could both be moving back to the NRL next season.

And The Australian’s Brent Read reports that the pair have both been “shopped” to Cronulla in their bids to play rugby league down under again.

Both players departed the NRL at the end of 2019 to play overseas, with Widdop joining Super League team Warrnington Wolves and Chambers making the cross-code switch to Japenese rugby side Suntory Sungoliath.

But as they look to return to the NRL, the Sharks could be a landing spot.

“The Sharks have a lot of money to spend, it’s well-documented they have a lot of players off-contract,” Read said on Triple M.

“Obviously in that situation you get a lot of players thrown at you. Gareth Widdop will be coming back to the NRL next year. He is being actively shopped.

“He was shopped to the Cowboys, he has been shopped to Cronulla. He’s playing obviously in the Super League at the moment and by all reports playing really well. He desperately wants to be back here and hear has been offered to Cronulla.

“Will Chambers is an intriguing one. He wants to come back to the NRL as well and he is being actively shopped around and Cronulla is one of the clubs that has been targeted for Will Chambers.

“They’ve got a lot of money to spend the Sharks and are going to have a lot of options and those two blokes are definitely on the radar.”

Widdop played 197 NRL games for the Storm and Dragons from 2011 to 2019 and has already been linked to the Broncos and Cowboys.

Chambers made 215 appearances all for Melbourne from 2007 to 2019 and has reportedly drawn interest from Brisbane and Newcastle.

In other news at Cronulla, Read reports that a number of big-name players off-contract will need to take pay cuts to stay at the club at the end of the season, including Matt Moylan, Shaun Johnson and Josh Dugan.

Dugan’s management reportedly met with the club earlier this week and could receive a contract extension, although it won’t be in the same ball park as his current lucrative deal.

“I believe his management met with the club yesterday or later this week,” he added.

“He’s off-contract at the end of the year. He’s playing pretty good footy to be fair and still is a good player but again he is one of those players at that club on huge money and that money is not going to be there again.

“I wouldn’t surprised if they make him an offer but it won’t be in that same stratosphere.”