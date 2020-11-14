Former Melbourne star Will Chambers is eyeing a return to the NRL after holding talks with the Brisbane Broncos and their coach Kevin Walters, per The Courier Mail.

Chambers switched codes to join Japanese rugby outfit Suntory, with Japan’s Top League coming to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 32-year-old now looking to return to Australia and rugby league.

The former Queensland centre played under Walters briefly whilst representing his state and is now hoping to reunite with the master coach in a position at Red Hill.

Walters has declared that out-of-favour duo Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue will remain in Brisbane, but the club are in need of adding to their centre stocks with Darius Boyd retiring and young gun Kotoni Staggs out for seven months following knee surgery.

Jack Bird has also left the club in a move to the Dragons, with Walters keen on adding a replacement for the 2021 season.

Chambers is also understood to have interest from a NSW-based club, while the Broncos remain tempted by his premiership-winning experience.

Brisbane do however have a tight battle with their salary space, with Walters playing down any new additions to the club.

“We don’t have any space for anyone right now in the salary cap, so what we have on our roster is what we have,” Walters said.

“I speak to Will a couple of times a year through our associations in Melbourne (where Walters was an assistant coach) and with the Queensland Origin team.

“We have a committee that make decisions on recruitment … Will is over in Japan playing rugby, that’s about all I know.”

Broncos great Steve Renouf believes the club shouldn’t be relying on a signing like Chambers.

“I don’t think the Broncos need someone like Will Chambers,” he said.

“Will had a great career but we need to look forward, we have enough young talent coming through in the outside backs.

“Kotoni is arguably the best centre in the game and while he will miss the start of the season with injury, he will be back and I’d like to see ‘Kevvie’ stick with Herbie Farnworth in the centres.”

Walters also revealed that Lodge and Ofahengaue will be at Red Hill for next season.

“Joe will be staying at the Broncos,” Walters said.

“As far as I know, he is with us, I will be expecting him to report to training on November 23.

“I have no problem whatsoever with Joe. He has played in a grand final and I chose him in the Origin team last year, so there is still upside in Joe and I want to get him playing the football I know he is capable of.

“At this stage Matt Lodge is in the same boat as Joe.”