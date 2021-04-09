Former Dragons and Storm playmaker Gareth Widdop has reportedly been offered to the Broncos to aid their ongoing halves issues, according to Sport Confidential.

The Warrington veteran has long been linked to a return down under and has previously flagged he would be prepared to take a sizeable pay cut to land a move to the NRL.

The Broncos are reported to be strapped for cash and could see Widdop’s premiership experience as a desirable addition to their young list.

The 32-year-old is hoping to be closer to his family, who reside in Australia, following a chaotic past 12 months given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broncos young gun Tom Dearden has been linked to North Queensland and could force Walters to move for a formidable option to partner five-eighth Anthony Milford.

The Sharks, Cowboys, Roosters and Dragons have all previously been offered the Englishman in the past, but deals failed to progress due to salary cap restrictions.