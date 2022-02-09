Former St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Dylan Farrell will reportedly defend drug charges in court, pleading not guilty.

It was originally revealed back in July that Farrell had been arrested in Nowra and charged for his alleged involvement in a drug supply network.

New South Wales police at the time alleged the 30-year-old, who retired from the NRL in 2016 due to a back injury first sustained in 2015, destroyed his phone in the presence of police before being arrested.

Following his retirement from the NRL, Farrell being a player-coach for the Nowra Bomaderry Jets in the South Coast competition. New South Wales Rugby League have stood him down from playing and coaching since the charges were made.

According to The Illawarra Star and South Coast News, court documents reportedly state that Farrell and former teammate Zachary Kershaw name several current and former Nowra Bomaderry Jets players in relation to the alleged drug syndicate.

The report states that Kershaw has now pleaded guilty to supplying more than 67g of cocaine and possessing Xanax, and he will be sentenced on March 22.

Farrell, on the other hand, has pleaded not guilty to all charges - participating in a criminal group, knowingly participate in growing cannabis, prohibited drug supply, two counts of driving while suspended, hindering the discovery of evidence related to a criminal offence and obstructing police.

He will defend the charges in Nowra Local Court on May 30.

It's understood police will allege that Farrell participated in a syndicate selling cocaine and THC gummy bears in March 2021 along with nine other men.

It's understood that of the men named in court documents, Farrell, Kershaw and three others - have been charged by police.

A New South Wales Rugby League spokesman told the publications that Farrell and Kershaw remain stood down from their competitions for the time being.

“Dylan Farrell and Zac Kershaw were stood down last year for separate incidents that were the subject of ongoing police investigations and pending court appearances,” the spokesman said.

“The NSWRL has not been made aware of any changes to these circumstances so the players remain on stand down.”