Former St George Illawarra Dragons and South Sydney Rabbitohs player Dylan Farrell has reportedly been charged over his alleged involvement in a drug supply network.

It's understood, according to a The Daily Telegraph report that Farrell was arrested in Nowra on Thursday morning. Farrell is then reported to have been taken to Nowra police station where he was charged.

New South Wales police will allege the 30-year-old, who retired from the NRL in 2016 due to a back injury first sustained in 2015, destroyed his phone while in their company and have charged him with supplying a prohibited drug, cultivating a prohibited plant and hindering the discovery of evidence.

Police have since confirmed Farrell is the third man charged with investigations ongoing into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs on the New South Wales south coast.

Farrell was granted conditional bail, but will appear in Nowra Local Court on August 30, approximately seven weeks from now.

The ex-NRL player made 89 NRL appearances during a short career, scoring 32 tries. 31 of those came during a successful stint with the Rabbitohs, his time at the Dragons bearing far less fruit than the early part of his career with injuries hampering his progress until his retirement at just 26 years of age.

It's reported that since retiring, Farrell dipped into coaching at local level with the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, before returning to play Group 7 rugby league as well as owning a gym.