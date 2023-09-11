Former NRL player and current media personality has lumped criticism on the Melbourne Storm after their big loss to the Brisbane Broncos in the club's qualifying final on Friday.

It was a horror performance from the Melbourne Storm against the Brisbane Broncos as they were soundly defeated 26-0. The Storm had a successful home and away campaign finishing third, however, the Broncos proved to be too strong for the Storm to deal with.

Whilst the defeat was bad enough, the night only got worse for the Storm as they are headed into their semi-final against the Roosters undermanned. On only his third game back from a shattered kneecap injury, Ryan Papenhuyzen suffered an ankle injury. Teammate Xavier Coates also went down with a similar injury.

Papenhuyzen was sidelined for twelve months prior to his latest injury.

The Storm don't get held scoreless very often.

Their latest performance was only the third time in the clubs history that they've been unable to score in a final.

Speaking on SEN 1170 Breakfast, Matty Johns criticised the fitness levels of the side, particularly that of some of the more notable stars in the team.

“They look tired to me,” said Johns.

“Particularly Harry Grant.

“If I'm Craig Bellamy, Harry Grant doesn't put his boots on until the last training run, he looked really tired.”

The return of Papenhuyzen was seen as a welcome inclusion and a player who could take the Storm to premiership glory.

“They're really struggling to get forward,” Johns continued.

“It's a big problem. Their saviour there to an extent was going to be Papenhuyzen because [he] comes on through the middle and would poke his nose through with his speed and his footwork against bigger blokes.”

Melbourne will take on the Sydney Roosters at AAMI Park on Friday night with the winner set to clash with the Penrith Panthers in a preliminary final.