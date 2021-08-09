Former New Zealand Warrior Issac Luke believes that the Cronulla Sharks are 'off' their teammate Will Chambers.

Fox Sports reported how Luke has heard from sources that there is a divide within the locker room of the Sharks.

This follows a controversial week for Chambers, who has been involved in mutliple on-field sledging incidents in recent times.

His first incident occurred against the Sharks 22-40 loss to Manly. Chambers collected Dylan Walker and subsequently sprayed him as he lay on the ground. The altercation was reportingly of a personal nature, relating to Walker's past.

The negative attention Chambers received didn't deter him, as he doubled down the following week against the Warriors. He targetted Kane Evans in another sledging incident, this time provoking multiple punches and a contrary contact charge for Evans.

Kane Evans is facing 2️⃣ games and $3k worth of fines after a WILD game against the Sharks. 😳 He was put on report THREE times, including for throwing a punch at Will Chambers. #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/ROxJwt8HtR — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) August 8, 2021

Luke took to Twitter to explain why Evans reacted to Chambers. He alluded to the incident likely being another personal attack at a player. In a since-deleted tweet, he stated:

“Kane Evans incident has a lot more to it than everyone thinks. Rumour has it that his own teammates are off him. Don’t know if it’s true, if it is I would’ve done the same.”

He later clarified "...chambers teammates were off him after what was said."

The recent incidents have generated some debate over whether sledging is good for the game. On SEN 1170 Breakfast, host Andrew Voss raised that very question.

“Here is a talking point from the weekend, Will Chambers has come under fire from his coach and New Zealand officials for personal sledging of Kane Evans,” Andrew Voss host said.

“I’ve got to say, Will Chambers, I thought couldn’t get any more animated than he did the previous week where he went on for two or three minutes sledging with his team down a bucket load of points."

“But on Saturday, he’s gone again and he’s claimed a victory."

While not voicing his own opinion, Voss did acknowledge the impact that sledging had on Kane's game over the weekend.

“On a hit up, makes a mistake, Chambers comes in, gives him a verbal, Kane then throws two clench fist palms and gets sin-binned, and then later got sin-binned again."

“Is what Will Chambers did wrong? Is it not in the spirit of the game? Or is he smart?

“Warriors coach Nathan Brown said after the game, ‘He was a little smarter than us on that’, whereas others have said, ‘He has crossed the line, he’s gone too far’."

On NRL 360, Paul Kent speculated that Chambers was using players personal lives to try and target and impact opposition players. In particular, using Walker's previous charges of assaulting his fiancee. The charges were all dropped and Walker denied all wrongdoing.

“I think it got personal and I don’t think it crossed the line,” Kent said.

“If you react to it you’ve lost the battle. Ina politically correct world there are things you can’t say but he’s obviously referring to recent events in Dylan Walker’s past and it obviously had an impact on him."

Kent believes that sledging is a part of the game, and has a rightful place within the league.

“Sledging is a personal thing and people, I tend to think everything is fair game. If you can’t handle it then bad luck."

“The best insults contain a truth – that’s why it hurts. Will Chambers knows the right guy to pick in Dylan Walker."

Sharks interim coach Josh Hannay was critical of Chambers after the incident. He believed that it didn't look good for the player or the rest of the club.

“I didn’t enjoy it,” Hannay said.

“I think when you’re behind on the scoreboard I’m loathe for our guys to be too chirpy.”

“Everyone knows that Will likes to be chirpy out there and get under people’s skin."

“He probably let his emotions get the better of him there.”

The timing of these incidents couldn't come at a worse time for Chambers. Having only recently returned after missing games due to COVID protocols, his future still remains uncertain. Being out of contract at the end of the season, these recent indiscretions could impact the veteran centres future.

The Sharks or any other club are reportedly yet to show any genuine interest in his services for 2022 and beyond.