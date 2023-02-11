Super League pair Josh McGuire and Tom Amone have both been handed Grade F charges following their respective Super League trial matches, the highest possible charge for the use of unacceptable language.

McGuire, who only joined the Warrington Wolves this season after departing the NRL, was given a red card in his first match for the club after being sent off for dissent, the same reason former Rabbitohs and Tigers' forward Amone was placed on report, however not given his marching orders.

The latter joined the Leigh Leopards last season, when they went by 'the Centurions' before a rebrand, after featuring in just 17 NRL games across three seasons, however it appears both he and McGuire will miss their club's respective opening matches after the charges.

The Grade F charge is the worst potential outcome for dissent, described as 'verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, nationality or ethnic origin or any other form of unacceptable behaviour or language.'

The Super League is yet to announce the punishments for both player's incidences, with the duo free to appeal the charges before their Round 1 clashes.

McGuire's Wolves outfit are set to take on the Leeds Rhinos, which would've pitted the former Bronco, Cowboy and Dragon against former NRL stars David Fusitu'a, Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and more, while Leigh host Brodie Croft's Salford.