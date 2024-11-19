Konrad Hurrell, a former NRL centre for the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, has agreed to a new contract that will allow him to remain overseas for an extra 12 months.

Coming off a serious neck injury that required surgery, Hurrell has signed a one-year contract extension with St Helens RLFC, where he has become a fan-favourite at the club since he arrived in 2022.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, the 12-time Tongan international was a powerhouse in the centres and was extremely quick for his size but lacked consistency and struggled to keep himself in shape.

This saw him play 71 matches and score 41 tries for the New Zealand Warriors (2012-16) and 45 matches and 14 tries for the Gold Coast Titans (2016-18). He also was selected to represent the World All-Stars in 2016.

“Firstly, I'm grateful, grateful to Wello [Paul Wellens] and Rushy [Mike Rush – CEO] for giving me another opportunity to be involved in this great club. I am buzzing as well!" he told saintsrlfc.com.

“It's just a blessing to be around the boys again and get the opportunity to live my childhood dream again.”

Last playing in the NRL in 2018, Hurrell has spent the last six seasons overseas in the Super League with the Leeds Rhinos (2019-21) before making the move to St Helens RLFC (2022-).

At St Helens, he won the 2022 Super League title and scored against the Penrith Panthers in the 2023 World Club Challenge before teammate and new South Sydney Rabbitohs playmaker Lewis Dodd kicked a field goal to cement the win.

“Since I've come into the Club, I had to compete, I had to fight for the number or the jersey, but I think this year is a bit more special because it's the boys that grew up in the Academy of the Club," he added.

"They are very hungry for that number or that shirt, and I think it's more special to me to see that.

“These young guns are fighting for this jersey… They will never back down; they'll be in Wello's ears for the whole freaking season too!

"So I've got to stay focused, just because I've got the number three doesn't mean your spot is cemented. Wello's told us all that.”