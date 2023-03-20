Former Queensland Maroons lock Scott Sattler has declared that the Broncos-Dolphins rivalry will become the biggest rivalry in the NRL.

This comes days after Dolphins CEO Terry Reader advocated that the rivalry between the two teams will surpass the 115-year-old rivalry between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters.

Speaking on SENQ Breakfast, the former Penrith Panthers premiership winner spoke about the rivalry and agreed with Reader's belief.

"I tend to agree with him to be quite honest, not only are Souths and Roosters separated by one number in the postcode, but the Roosters over the years have also stolen a lot of Souths players," Sattler said.

"We've got the Dolphins that want to try and strengthen their side for years to come so why not do it to a team that's only across Moreton Bay and (target) players that don't want to leave their hometown."

"I think in rugby league we have manufactured rivalries; we got some that are real legitimate rivalries, but we try to make up a lot of rivalries for a marketing purpose, which is great."

"AFL has a lot of genuine rivalries, deadest rivalries… to be able to get a genuine rivalry (in the NRL) is great."

The Broncos will host the Dolphins on Friday night in the first encounter between the two clubs, where the Dolphins will be looking to remain undefeated.