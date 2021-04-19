Brisbane have announced the signing of former Manly and Newcastle hooker Danny Levi, who will join the Broncos for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Levi, 25, was delisted by the Sea Eagles in September last year after 20 games and one season at Brookvale and has since been plying his trade in the QLD Cup with Norths Devils.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said the addition of Levi was key to further grow his side’s playmaking stocks.

“We have signed Danny to give us some much needed depth in the hooking position behind Jake Turpin who has been very good for us to start the season,” Walters said.

“We are fortunate to be able to secure a player of Danny’s quality and experience, and he has been playing well at Norths alongside a number of Broncos-listed players who have spoken highly of him.

SEE ALSO: Cowboys set to sign Cronulla veteran

“This is an example of our Affiliate Club relationship working really well and allowing the best talent to flow back through to the highest level of the game.

“We look forward to Danny joining the squad for the remainder of the season and playing his part in helping us continue to improve.”

Levi played a total of 83 games with Newcastle between 2015-2019 and has played at the international level with New Zealand and Samoa.