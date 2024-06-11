Former New Zealand Kiwis centre Dean Whare has returned to Australia where he has signed a new deal to continue his rugby league career.

Returning to Australia after a four-year stint overseas in England (Super League) and France (Elite One Championship), Dean Whare played for the Glebe Dirty Reds last weekend who compete in the Ron Massey Cup.

A feeder club of the Sydney Roosters, he played alongside former NRL prop Kane Evans and helped guide the team to a 24-20 victory against the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks, which consists of players such as Hymel Hunt and Nick Mougios.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, he appeared in 25 games for the Manly Sea Eagles (2010-12) and 130 games for the Penrith Panthers (2013-20) during which he scored 40 tries and 160 points in the process.

He has also made his mark on the international scene, playing 20 games and scoring 20 points for the New Zealand Kiwis between 2012 and 2017.