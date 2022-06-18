Former Roosters and Shark Tinirau Arona is set to jet back to Australian shores for one of the first times since departing the NRL in 2015 to lead Tony Iro's young Cook Islands squad in the Pacific Test.

After amassing 69 first-grade appearances since debuting for the Tri-Colours in 2011, the Kiwi-born Arona has gone on to become a routine fixture for Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity, featuring for the Wildcats on more than 150 occasions.

Though Arona's presence will keep Samoa's line honest on hit-ups, the remainder of Iro's squad remains exceptionally fresh-faced in comparison.

Three sets of brothers feature throughout the pacific nation's 20-man squad, with Esan and Steven Marsters, Reuben and Vincent Rennie, and Kayal and Andre Iro all earning a nod for the clash against Toa Samoa.

Fellow NRL prospects in Brendan Piakura, Xavier Willison (Broncos), Makahesi Makatoa (Eels), Davvy Moale (Rabbitohs) and Pride Petterson-Robati (Warriors) have also been called upon by Iro.

Speaking to NRL.com ahead of Saturday's kick-off, the former New Zealand Warriors head coach claimed that although there had been several alterations to his roster, he was certain each would relish the prospect of representing their lineage.

"It’s been a long two-and-a-half years since we last played and I know everyone in rugby league is looking forward to representative football again," Iro said.

"The key focus is to firstly get the boys to enjoy and embrace the opportunity to play for the Cook Islands.

"Every nation has its own unique identity, and we are no different. Preparation for these games is way different to club land and I know the players will enjoy the week."

Cook Islands and Samoa will go toe-to-toe at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday, June 25, with kick-off scheduled for 5:40pm (AEST).