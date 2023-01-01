Gold Coast Titans second-rower David Fifita and Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh have reportedly been involved in an alleged heated altercation at a Gold Coast nightclub.

The duo previously were both part of the Broncos' system, although have never played a first-grade game alongside each other.

Fifita played 44 games for the Broncos between 2018 and 2020 with Walsh making his way through the ranks at the club, before the fullback exited to make his debut for the Warriors in mid-2021.

Walsh will now return to the Broncos for 2023 after being granted a release from the final year of his deal with the Warriors, although is no guarantee to take over the club's number one jersey, with coach Kevin Walters indicating a race to wear the number one is well and truly underway between a number of players.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Walsh and Fifita's alleged altercation occurred at the Pink Monkey Bar and Grill in Burleigh Beads on Friday evening.

According to a witness, no punches were thrown, however, heated verbal jabs were thrown at each other for multiple minutes before Walsh was asked to leave.

Fifita then also left the premises.

Venue manager Rhys Osborne told the publication that both players were asked to leave.

“I walked over to them and I said ‘Walshy, you go mate. Fifita, you sit down' and then they just dispersed," Osborne said.

“Security walked Walsh out and it was fine. No one grabbed him, no one put hands on him — he walked himself out.

“Walsh just walked out. Fifita stayed sitting down and talking with his mates. And I just said to Fifita ‘Maybe after he's gone, you head off too'.

The Titans have confirmed they are aware of the incident, but no further action is likely, while Queensland police were not involved in the matter and have received no reports.