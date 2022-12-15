Broncos coach Kevin Walters insists the three-horse race for Brisbane's fullback spot is ongoing, with Reece Walsh, Selwyn Cobbo and Herbie Farnworth all in contention.

While Walsh is a clear front-runner, Walters insists the matter is far from settled with Cobbo shifting in from the wing for stints at fullback during pre-season training.

The other contender, Farnworth is yet to return to Brisbane's pre-season camp having remained in England after the Rugby League World Cup.

“You might notice at training Selwyn slots in there (at fullback), because we believe he's got a big future there as well,” Walters said, per The Daily Telegraph.

“Primarily he's on the wing, but in the future we see him as a centre and possibly a fullback, so it's about getting the reps in.

“Herbie – we can't find Herbie, he's in England somewhere. When he gets back to training next year we'll give him some reps in that position as well.

Despite the uncertainty over who'll take on custodial duties, Walters heaped praise on Walsh's abilities in and around the NRL squad.

“Reece (Walsh) is still only a young footballer and learning about the NRL, but he's been a great acquisition for us," Walters said.

“His voice has been strong and he's quite a strong character as well, so that's been a positive.

"His energy around the place is very infectious… his combinations he's working in with our spine has been really positive, both in defence and attack.”