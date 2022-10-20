Jamil Hopoate, a former Brisbane Broncos player, has been jailed for his role in transporting a large drug shipment from London to Sydney.

Son of the infamous John Hopoate, Jamil was arrested in May of last year after he climbed into a truck designated for the pickup of an estimated $154 million worth of cocaine.

For his role in transportation, he was paid a sum of $10,000 and briefly tried to escape arrest on foot after the van was intercepted by police.

He has now been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison and will be eligible for release come July of 2024.

Hopoate's NRL career may have only lasted 12 matches for the Brisbane Broncos in 2020, unfortunately however his rap sheet is a significantly longer read.

In late 2020, he was charged with drunk driving and domestic violence offences but managed to evade incarceration after pleading guilty in court.

On that occasion, Hopoate was handed down a 12-month corrections order, something his lawyer Greg James KC has pleaded for again to escape jail time.

The 27 year-old has already served three months in prison this year after breaching the conditions of that earlier sentencing.

The court has been made aware of Hopoate's long-term addictions to drugs, alcohol and gambling.

Jamil is also related to current Canberra Raider, Albert Hopoate and former Bulldog and current St Helens outside back Will Hopoate.