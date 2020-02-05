Controversial dual-code star Israel Folau has spoken publicly for the first time since his move to Super League outfit Catalans.

The Dragons had originally planned to host a media conference for Folau to face reporters before the club decided to pull the event, denying any potential questions to be asked to the player from outside media outlets.

Catalans instead opted for a piece-to-camera interview for Folau, where the 30-year-old was not questioned about his controversial remarks and Instagram posts that had him sacked by Rugby Australia last year.

Both the NRL and Rugby Australia shunned the former league star after publicly promoting homophobic beliefs.

Several Super League clubs have expressed their protest against the signing and have reportedly considered legal action.

Folau was asked about the controversy surrounding his signing, where he instead chose to speak about his excitement to return to rugby league.

“I’m excited to be back playing the game that I grew up playing,” Folau said in the video.

“It’s been 10 years since I last played rugby league and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a great organisation, a great team.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing alongside the boys.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world, to be here in the south of France with the Dragons. You can see how professional the boys are, the coaching staff and everyone that’s involved in the club.

“I’m here to compete and play some good footy, and hopefully be a consistent player for the team. I missed that team camaraderie, the team environment and being around your teammates, being able to train and work alongside the coaches.

“That’s something I’ve missed the last seven months but it’s fantastic to be back in that team environment again, and getting back in that routine of training with the boys and getting out on the field and enjoying the game.”

The Dragons will play at Wakefield on Sunday, with Folau’s chances of playing in the clash unknown despite training this week.