James Fisher-Harris set rugby league circles ablaze on Wednesday afternoon when his signing with the Warriors was announced.

In the social media age, it's very rare that a signing of this stature is announced without days or even weeks of speculation.

Congratulations to both the Warriors and Panthers for allowing this process to play out behind closed doors.

JFH has been one of the game's elite props in the past few seasons. Top five certainly, I could even be talked into naming him in the top three.

If you wanted to even put him second behind Payne Haas, that would be fine with me.

His loss will be felt by Penrith. Perhaps even more than the list of superstars they've lost recently.

As good as he is on the park, and that is very good, he is a leader of the club and sets the example. He will be missed.

rugby league moves on quickly though and the Panthers have already been linked with a host of replacements.

I've tried to keep these as players that could be genuinely be available. Obviously if you're Penrith you want to read the names Joseph Tapine, Payne Haas or the like, but we're talking a limited, available player pool.

Below are the five I'd offer up as potential replacements for James Fisher-Harris:

Honorable Mention: Nelson Asofa-Solomona

If the Storm big man were to be made available, I have no doubt that Ivan Cleary would be very tempted.

Given he is back in the Storm setup though, I just can't see Craig Bellamy letting him go at this stage.