Given their rep heavy forward pack and all star halves pairing, it's no secret that the Eels back five is their weakness.

Zac Lomax will arrive in 2025 but it almost certain to move back into the centres. Will Peninisi looks like he has the other

Blaize Talagai looks an incredible talent and surely has sights on the fullback spot long term. He will likely have to bide his time on the wing and fill in around injuries and Origin commitments elsewhere.

Maika Sivo can be damaging but does not go looking for work, and can hardly be accused of being consistent.

Eels fans (at least across social media) have urged the club to move on from Sivo.

If they choose to do that, Vunivalu is a brilliant option.

Although he's been playing in the other code for multiple seasons, I can't see any issue slotting right back into a spot on the Eels wing.

If I'm an Eels fan, I'm taking that swap all day, every day.

If Vunivalu does opt to honour his contract in 2025, Clint Gutherson isn't 21 anymore, and a spot in the backline may open up in 2026, with Talagai moving to fullback.

Watch this space.