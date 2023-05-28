With Origin dominating the main stream headlines for the next few weeks, a few talking points will inevitably slip under the radar.

The NRL's silly season is really yet to hit full swing. We've seen a few big name signings for next season but there are plenty of moves to come.

One domino set to fall sooner than later is 19-year-old Bulldogs centre Paul Alamoti.

Despite an indifferent season to date, I still have no doubt in the world that Alamoti is going to develop into a weapon out wide.

Whether or not that will be with his current club in 2024 and beyond is up for debate.

Below are five likely destinations for the wrecking ball centre.