Penrith Panthers star fullback Dylan Edwards has reportedly given the club's most recent contract offer the cold shoulder.

Reports suggested the Panthers had offered the star fullback, who was named as a reserve in the Kangaroos' squad for last year's Rugby League World Cup and could be on the State of Origin selection radar next year for the New South Wales Blues, a three-year deal worth $850,000 per season.

While it's believed Edwards only wants a longer-term deal to remain at the foot of the mountains, there is little doubt about his standing as one of the game's best fullbacks.

That, in short, means he could easily command up to $1 million per season if he went to the free agency market from November 1 this year instead of re-signing with the Panthers before that deadline when all players off-contract at the end of 2024 can freely negotiate with rival clubs.

In truth, there aren't many clubs that might be out searching for an upgrade in the number one jersey, such is the rich talent pool of fullbacks currently available across the NRL, but the ones who are will be desperate to rip Edwards away from the foot of the mountains.

After running the rule over the squads for 2025 as they they stand, Zero Tackle can reveal the five who need to be lining up in no orderly fashion in an attempt to secure Edwards' signature if he is still uncontracted on November 1.