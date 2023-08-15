The agent of Sydney Roosters versatile back Joseph Manu has reportedly declared the international star has no interest in testing the open market come November 1.

This statement comes after reports emerged the incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan saw the New Zealand international as a priority signing. A signing that would dramatically change the spine of the club.

Manu is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season but will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1. It was reported earlier this week that the Dragons have emerged as one club that could easily make a play for the superstar back-line player.

The club will have in excess of $1 million in free salary cap space come 2025 due to Jayden Sullivan's contract being worth $500,000 and a combined $750,000 for Max Feagai and Zane Musgrove's contract- three players who the club have granted permission to looks for jobs elsewhere.

Peter Brown, the agent of Joseph Manu, was asked by The Sydney Morning Herald "if there was an appetite to enter a bidding war for the superstar centre's services".

"Brown indicated there was no desire to do so and the Roosters are confident of getting a deal done with him in the coming months," Herald journalist Michael Chammas stated.

Likely to re-sign with the club, Manu and his family have a close relationship with certain specific key figures at the Bondi club, per SMH. Also, his younger brother is currently in the club's junior system, and his father is reportedly close to several officials at the club, meaning an extension is imminent.