Superstar Sydney Roosters outside back and New Zealand international Joseph Manu has reportedly gained the interest of a rival club as he gets set to become a free agent on the open market.

After granting multiple players permission to seek a new club, such as Jayden Sullivan, Zane Musgrove, Jaiyden Hunt and Max Feagai, incoming St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan is aiming to continue the club's rebuild with the arrival of Joseph Manu, who would join Rabbitohs forward Hame Sele at the club.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that "Flanagan has been telling people the club is going to chase Rooster star Joey Manu".

Manu is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season but will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1. The Dragons have emerged as one club that can easily make a play for the superstar back-line player. The club will have in excess of $1 million in free salary cap space come 2025 due to Sullivan's contract being worth $500,000 and a combined $750,000 for Feagai and Musgrove's contract.

While he is likely to be offered a contract extension from the Sydney Roosters in the coming months, tying him down to the club, a main factor that could see him move away from Bondi is the idea of him playing at fullback or in the halves instead of being underutilised in the centres - a position he currently plays for the Roosters.

If he joins the Dragons, the positional change to either the fullback or five-eighth role will see Manu granted more opportunities to have the ball in his hands and be seen as the number one attacking option alongside Queensland Maroons star Ben Hunt.

"Joey won the Golden Boot last year as the best player in the game for a reason," Trent Robinson said previously this season.

"He's one of the best players in the world no matter what position he plays ... it's the way that he plays the game, it's not about a position for him.

"He proved that by getting that award from centre and fullback."

As the Dragons look to poach Joseph Manu for the future, "Flanagan has also been telling people that he sees Zac Lomax as a fullback", per the SMH.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding Lomax's future, he is set to see out the remainder of his contract at the Red V. The main reason for this could see him replace Tyrell Sloan at the back of the field, which will see him more involved in the game.

News Corp also revealed last month that Flanagan and Lomax spoke about the possibility of the latter being a part of the spine in the fullback role rather than in the centres.

“Zac's 100 per cent on board,” Flanagan previously revealed.