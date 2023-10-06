With the days until November 1st ticking down, we are well and truly amidst the NRL's silly season.
Over the next few weeks we will see a number of players linked with seemingly random clubs as clubs look build for 2024 and beyond.
One player who is in the headlines and seemingly on the open market is Cronulla Sharks utility Connor Tracey.
The half turn winger turn centre turn fullback is off contract in 2025 but rumours suggest he wants out of the club a season earlier than that.
Given Tracey's age combined with what he has done for the Sharks in previous seasons, I can't see the club standing in their way.
With the likes of Kade Dykes, Sam Stonestreet and Kayal Iro on their books, the Sharks need to start looking to their future and thus shouldn't stand in Tracey's way.
With a look to a regular First Grade spot in mind, there's no way I can see Tracey extending his stay in the Shire.
Below are the five most likely landing spots for Connor Tracey:
1. Parramatta Eels
The Eels have made no secret of their search for an outside back. More specifically a centre they can rely on.
They've been in talks with numerous talents and were linked with both Connor Tracey and teammate Kayal Iro for much of the back end of the 2023 season.
News is that they've signed Morgan Harper, but with the greatest of respects to the incoming centre, Tracey looks a far stronger option.
Tracey is in career best form and equally at home at either centre or on the wing.
Although the talks re Iro have not subsided, given the Eels are in "win now" mode, Tracey looks the smarter option right this minute.
Tracey walks into the Eels side, something he very obviously wants on a week to week basis.
I have no doubt the Eels will be in for his services come November 1st but they'd obviously much prefer him om board for the 2024 season.
The Sharks look to be holding out for a potential swap, so look for them to be asking for an Eels forward in return, at least at first.
Two months ago I thought Tracey to Parramatta was happening. I have no reason to believe it's not happening now.
Expect the Eels to be in the discussions, unless of course they believe Harper is their man. Again, I don't.
Opportunity for Craig Fitzgibbon to show the smartness he is supposed to have, but which he has kept well hidden since joining the Sharks.
Tell any club “You can negotiate with Connor Tracey for an immediate release – as long as you also take Oregon Kaufusi” Make some cap money available for really good prop – when one next becomes available, and be able to give Iro a chance in the first team
(In fact, move Sifa Talaki into the middle, and Iro could run out in Round 1 2024 !)