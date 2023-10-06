With the days until November 1st ticking down, we are well and truly amidst the NRL's silly season.

Over the next few weeks we will see a number of players linked with seemingly random clubs as clubs look build for 2024 and beyond.

One player who is in the headlines and seemingly on the open market is Cronulla Sharks utility Connor Tracey.

The half turn winger turn centre turn fullback is off contract in 2025 but rumours suggest he wants out of the club a season earlier than that.

Given Tracey's age combined with what he has done for the Sharks in previous seasons, I can't see the club standing in their way.

With the likes of Kade Dykes, Sam Stonestreet and Kayal Iro on their books, the Sharks need to start looking to their future and thus shouldn't stand in Tracey's way.

With a look to a regular First Grade spot in mind, there's no way I can see Tracey extending his stay in the Shire.

Below are the five most likely landing spots for Connor Tracey: